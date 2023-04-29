Saturday, April 29, 2023
Saturday, April 29, 2023

A man who robbed a man of £30 has been jailed for two years

by uknip247

Alexander McAllister, 29, and accomplice Jason O’Keefe, 44, approached the man from behind as he was withdrawing cash from an ATM, close to Tesco, in Broadway, Peterborough city centre, at about 1.10am on 2 September last year.

The pair pulled the victim to the ground and began kicking and punching him.

Alexander Mcallister Custody Photo.jpg
A Man Who Robbed A Man Of £30 Has Been Jailed For Two Years 1

Pictured: Alexander McAllister. 

Although stunned, the man got back to his feet to defend himself but during the assault £30 was taken from him before the pair ran away along Westgate.

CCTV operators alerted officers who chased after them and they were arrested.

On Friday (21 April), at Huntingdon Law Court, McAllister, of Mitchell Close, Eastgate, Peterborough, was sentenced to two years in prison having pleaded guilty to robbery. 

O’Keefe, of Charnwood Close, Fletton, Peterborough, pleaded guilty to actual bodily harm and received a suspended sentence of 29 weeks, with a charge of robbery to lie on file. 

DC Jeremy Turner said: “People should be able to enjoy a night out in the city centre without worrying about becoming a victim of crime in this way.

“I’m pleased these men have faced justice and hope it’s gone some way to making the city centre a safer place.”

