A man who set fire to a letterbox after hurling insults at his neighbour has been imprisoned

On 31 March 2022, police were called to a flat in Garratt Avenue,

Mansfield, after receiving reports of a fire inside. William Richardson was

arrested minutes later.

Responding officers quickly grabbed a fire extinguisher and attempted to

keep the fire from spreading before the fire department arrived, safely

extinguished the fire, and evacuated two women.

The 34-year-old, who had spent the evening banging on the flat’s door and

attempting to kick it down, decided to escalate matters by arming himself

with accelerant and setting fire to the letter box shortly after 12.15 a.m.

Fortunately, neither of the women living at the address was hurt.

Richardson, of HMP Nottingham, appeared in court on Thursday (2 February)

after pleading guilty to reckless arson, possession of Class B drugs, and

assault by beating.

He was sentenced to three years and nine months in prison.

He also appeared in court after being charged with possessing a bladed

article after being stopped by officers in Ravensdale Road, Mansfield, on

Friday 15 October 2021, and discovered to be in possession of a Stanley

knife and hammer.

“This must have been an incredibly frightening incident for the victims,”

said Detective Constable Stephanie Cook of Nottinghamshire Police.

“Richardson spent that evening targeting the address, kicking the door,

screaming at the victims inside and kept returning before finally setting

fire to the letterbox causing it to spread to a nearby curtain and placing

the homeowners in immediate danger.

“Thankfully the fire was quickly contained thanks to the quick actions of

the responding officers and our fire service colleagues’ swift response

which meant both women were left uninjured.

“Fires can have catastrophic consequences and not only place the victims at

risk but also any surrounding houses and people as the blaze spreads –

putting other people’s lives in danger.

“However, Richardson’s crimes did not end there after he was discovered

with dangerous weapons on him.

“There is no excuse for carrying a knife and weapon in public, no matter

what your excuse.

“As a police force, we take it extremely seriously, and we will continue to

investigate any suspicious activity and crack down on those who believe

they can arm themselves and carry dangerous weapons.”