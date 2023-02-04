A man who set fire to a letterbox after hurling insults at his neighbour has been imprisoned

On 31 March 2022, police were called to a flat in Garratt Avenue,
Mansfield, after receiving reports of a fire inside. William Richardson was
arrested minutes later.
Responding officers quickly grabbed a fire extinguisher and attempted to
keep the fire from spreading before the fire department arrived, safely
extinguished the fire, and evacuated two women.
The 34-year-old, who had spent the evening banging on the flat’s door and
attempting to kick it down, decided to escalate matters by arming himself
with accelerant and setting fire to the letter box shortly after 12.15 a.m.
Fortunately, neither of the women living at the address was hurt.
Richardson, of HMP Nottingham, appeared in court on Thursday (2 February)
after pleading guilty to reckless arson, possession of Class B drugs, and
assault by beating.
He was sentenced to three years and nine months in prison.
He also appeared in court after being charged with possessing a bladed
article after being stopped by officers in Ravensdale Road, Mansfield, on
Friday 15 October 2021, and discovered to be in possession of a Stanley
knife and hammer.
“This must have been an incredibly frightening incident for the victims,”
said Detective Constable Stephanie Cook of Nottinghamshire Police.
“Richardson spent that evening targeting the address, kicking the door,
screaming at the victims inside and kept returning before finally setting
fire to the letterbox causing it to spread to a nearby curtain and placing
the homeowners in immediate danger.
“Thankfully the fire was quickly contained thanks to the quick actions of
the responding officers and our fire service colleagues’ swift response
which meant both women were left uninjured.
“Fires can have catastrophic consequences and not only place the victims at
risk but also any surrounding houses and people as the blaze spreads –
putting other people’s lives in danger.
“However, Richardson’s crimes did not end there after he was discovered
with dangerous weapons on him.
“There is no excuse for carrying a knife and weapon in public, no matter
what your excuse.
“As a police force, we take it extremely seriously, and we will continue to
investigate any suspicious activity and crack down on those who believe
they can arm themselves and carry dangerous weapons.”