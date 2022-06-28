Darren Edwards, 48, poured a flammable liquid onto the floor near his front door and set it on fire, causing a large fire to spread throughout the second floor flat.

Firefighters arrived shortly before 3 a.m. on Saturday, August 7, 2021, in Belconnen Road, Bestwood, and immediately evacuated Edwards and his neighbours.

Edwards was arrested and taken into custody as the fire was brought under control.

He admitted starting the fire on purpose, but claimed he had no intention of injuring any of his neighbours.

On Monday, he was sentenced to three years and eight months in prison after admitting to a charge of arson while being reckless as to whether life was endangered.

“Edwards could very easily have killed or seriously injured himself or others during this incident, which would have been a lot worse without the very quick attention of Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service,” said Detective Inspector Ruby Burrow of Nottinghamshire Police.

“I am pleased that he has now been sentenced, and I hope that this incident will serve as a warning to others about the consequences of deliberately starting fires.”