A man who sexually assaulted a teenage girl in Coventry has been jailed

Emil Anton was given life, with a determinate sentence of 16 years imprisonment after he sexually assaulted a girl in Canley in 2021. He will serve two thirds before consideration of parole, and will remain on licence for life.

Despite suffering injuries to her face and body, she was able to run home and tell her parents, with a police search beginning immediately.

Officers investigating were able to track Anton down when they saw his car near where the attack took place.

Following this, the 36-year-old was arrested and charged with attempted rape, threats with an offensive weapon and assault.

Anton, of Attoxhall Road, pleaded guilty on the first day of his trial and was sentenced at Warwick Crown Court on 20 March this year.

DC Melanie Grundy, from the child public protection unit, said: “This young girl was subjected to an horrific ordeal and I commend her bravery throughout our investigation.

“She was able to give a detailed description of her attacker and our team presented compelling evidence against Anton, which thankfully led to his guilty plea and saved her the further trauma of a trial.”

