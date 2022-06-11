Matthew Harrison, 32, targeted the child while she was shopping with her father in Mansfield Road, Nottingham, around 4 p.m. on Sunday, January 16.

Harrison, who was working in the store at the time, enticed the primary school-aged girl away from her father by pretending to assist her in finding a favourite treat.

In the minutes that followed, he placed his hands on her twice before leading her back to her father.

Harrison, of Kenrick Street, Netherfield, was discovered when the child told her parents what had happened.

Nottinghamshire Police arrested Harrison and launched an investigation.

A search of his home following his arrest revealed extensive evidence of his sexual interest in young children.

Harrison, whose actions were captured on CCTV, later confessed to two counts of sexual assault by touching.

He was sentenced to three years in prison and five years on licence at Nottingham Crown Court on Thursday.

He was also the subject of a comprehensive sexual harm prevention order, which will tightly control his behaviour once he is released from prison.

“This was an appalling incident that caused significant upset to the victim and her family,” said Detective Constable Kirsty Ford of Nottinghamshire Police. Harrison was fully aware of what he was doing on that particular day and must now live with the consequences.

“As he begins a well-deserved prison sentence, I’d like to pay tribute to the victim’s parents for their strength, determination, and dignity throughout this incredibly traumatic process.”

“I cannot emphasise enough how seriously we take these types of offences.” When they are reported to us, we will arrest suspects immediately, investigate, and do everything in our power to bring them before the courts.”