A man who sexually assaulted a young woman on a train before following her to her workplace has been jailed, following a British Transport Police investigation

Nathan Nash, aged 30, of Eastham, Wirral, pleaded guilty to sexual assault and was sentenced to 12 months imprisonment at Liverpool Crown Court on Friday 16 December.

He was also handed a five year restraining order banning him from contacting or approaching the victim, or going near her home or work address and local stations.

He must also pay the victim £156 compensation.

The court heard how on Thursday 14 April, Nash approached the 20-year-old victim as she waited for a train at Birkenhead Park station and attempted to engage her in conversation.

When the train arrived Nash told the victim he was getting the train with her and sat next to her before sexually assaulting her and making sexually suggestive remarks.

The victim protested throughout the ordeal and asked Nash to leave her alone. When the train arrived at Wallasey Grove station he followed her to her place of work, at one point offering her his coat and propositioning her.

When she arrived at work she raised the alarm with colleagues who told Nash to leave the premises and reported the incident.

Investigating officer DC Juliet Thomas said: “This ordeal left the victim, a young woman, shaken and terrified. As if the sexual assault itself was not harrowing enough, for Nash to then follow her to her place of work, somewhere she previously felt safe, has had huge implications for her.

“She has shown incredible bravery in supporting this investigation and thankfully Nash is now behind bars as a result.

“I hope that the restraining order will give her some reassurance as she attempts to recover from what happened.

“I want to assure women and girls that we are dedicated to tackling sexual offenders on the railway network and bringing them to justice.

“If you experience or witness a sexual offence on the network, I urge you to report it to 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40. In an emergency, always dial 999.”