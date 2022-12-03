Saturday, December 3, 2022
Saturday, December 3, 2022

A Man Who Sexually Assaulted Two Girls In His Car Has Been Jailed At Liverpool Crown Court
A man who sexually assaulted two girls in his car has been jailed at Liverpool Crown Court

by @uknip247
Mohammed Chaudry, aged 38, of Chester Road in Stretford, Greater Manchester was jailed for 30 months after being convicted of sexual activity and sexual assault of a child; drink driving and possession of a Class B drugs.
Chaudry has also been issued with a Sexual Harm Prevention Order, a Restraining Order and indefinite notification requirements. In the early hours of Thursday 14 July, officers received a report from a concerned member of the public of a car driving erratically in the city centre.
Officers stopped the car on Edge Lane in Liverpool which had two teenage girls in the car, aged 14 and 15, and the driver was arrested. The driver, Mohammed Chaudry, was charged the following day. Detective Inspector Alan Nuttall said: “This was an extremely disturbing crime by Chaudry against two teenage girls which has caused them great psychological distress.
“I would like to thank the vigilant member of the public who brought this case to the attention of police, and the victims in this case for their bravery in supporting the criminal justice process. I would also like to thank our specialist officers who have supported them throughout this case. “Thanks to their extensive investigations this despicable offender is behind bars where he will pose no further risk to other girls”.

