A man who sexually touched children under the age of 13 years old while giving swimming lessons has been convicted following a trial

Emmanuel Brown – 60 of Forest Gate was found guilty of three counts of sexual assault by touching on 5 December at Wood Green Crown Court.He will be sentenced at the same venue on 27 February 2023.
Detective Constable Andri Andreou of the North Area Command Unit said:“I have no doubt that Emmanuel Brown is a dangerous sexual predator who poses a significant risk to young children. “Brown used his position of trust to carry out sustained sexual assaults on these three girls – his behaviour is utterly deplorable.
Given the offending we know about took place over a decade, it is entirely likely there are other victims of Brown. I would urge anyone who has been abused by him to come forward and speak to police – you will be listened to and supported by specially trained officers.“My sincere gratitude goes out to the victims and their families who have been so brave as to come forward – their resilience and commitment throughout the investigation made Brown’s conviction possible.
I can only hope that this result goes some way to helping those victims with a form of closure and justice.
“I hope this case serves to offer some reassurance to the public that crimes of this nature will be investigated by a team of committed and dedicated officers, and provides confidence for victims of abuse to speak out against their abusers.”