A man who sexually touched children under the age of 13 years old while giving swimming lessons has been convicted following a trial

Emmanuel Brown – 60 of Forest Gate was found guilty of three counts of sexual assault by touching on 5 December at Wood Green Crown Court.He will be sentenced at the same venue on 27 February 2023.
The court heard how Brown ran swimming lessons at the Northumberland Park swimming pool, N17. He had been a swimming instructor since 1995.In June and July 2020, two separate reports were made to police from girls, aged under 13 at time of the assaults, who were taught by Brown.
This was followed by a third girl who also alleged that Brown sexually assaulted her during their lessons. The abuse of two of the girls took place between 2010 – 2012, while the third victim was abused in 2019.
Detective Constable Andri Andreou of the North Area Command Unit said:“I have no doubt that Emmanuel Brown is a dangerous sexual predator who poses a significant risk to young children. “Brown used his position of trust to carry out sustained sexual assaults on these three girls – his behaviour is utterly deplorable.
Given the offending we know about took place over a decade, it is entirely likely there are other victims of Brown. I would urge anyone who has been abused by him to come forward and speak to police – you will be listened to and supported by specially trained officers.“My sincere gratitude goes out to the victims and their families who have been so brave as to come forward – their resilience and commitment throughout the investigation made Brown’s conviction possible.
I can only hope that this result goes some way to helping those victims with a form of closure and justice.
“I hope this case serves to offer some reassurance to the public that crimes of this nature will be investigated by a team of committed and dedicated officers, and provides confidence for victims of abuse to speak out against their abusers.”

