A man who spat in his ex-partner’s face and went on a rampage has been jailed for more than two years

Paul Stanford, 46, saw the woman in the Station Tavern pub, in Station Square, Cambridge, on 3 February.

Stanford, who was subject to a restraining order preventing him from contacting her, began to argue with her before spitting in her face.

Enraged, he left the pub and began lashing out at some plant pots. He then left the area and walked into the path of a man in a nearby carpark. When the man asked if he was OK Stanford punched him in the face.

Stanford briefly returned to the pub, before storming off towards a nearby hotel where he pushed cups and glasses off a table. He then started shouting at another man and also punched him in the face.

The man managed to push Stanford away and restrain him, before security guards from a nearby shop came to assist.

When police arrived Stanford racially abused one of the officers and threatened him.

During the subsequent investigation, Stanford’s ex-partner said he had also punched her in the face on 26 December – another breach of his restraining order.

Stanford, of Daniels Close, Willingham, admitted three breaches of a restraining order, assault causing actual bodily harm, five counts of assault by beating, racially aggravated harassment, affray and common assault.

Stanfrd appeared at Peterborough Crown Court he was jailed for 142 weeks.

