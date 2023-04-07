Friday, April 7, 2023
Friday, April 7, 2023

A man who stabbed a teenager in an unprovoked attack has been jailed

by uknip247
James Hill had been ejected from the Rubigo bar in Matlock on August 12 last year (2022) after an altercation involving his girlfriend.

Hill, along with a group of others returned to the bar at 8.30pm, an hour after the initial confrontation, and attempted to get into the bar. The bar manager closed the door as the group threw bar stools and signs to get into the pub.

The 17-year-old victim, who was working at the bar with his mother, attempted to help get the group away when he was stabbed in the neck.

He began bleeding heavily and, as others rushed to apply pressure to the wound, the emergency services were called.

A specialist consultant trauma surgeon who was the first medical professional on the scene was praised by the judge for his actions which undoubtedly saved the boy’s life.

He was airlifted to hospital after losing a litre of blood and underwent emergency surgery.

Following the stabbing Hill ran off from the scene, not knowing if the boy was dead or alive, to his home in nearby Matlock Bath.

Officers made their way to the Dale Road address – where Hill was found keeping a number of people hostage inside.

After throwing a number of items from the top floor of the house and making threats he was arrested and taken to hospital – where he then spat blood at officers.

The 29-year-old, formerly of Dale Road, Matlock Bath, was initially charged with attempted murder but finally pleaded guilty to wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

He also pleaded guilty to possession of an offensive weapon in public, affray, two counts of criminal damage and two counts of assault of an emergency worker.

Appearing at Derby Crown Court on 4th April, Hill was sentenced to 12 years in prison with an extension of four years for dangerousness – meaning he will serve at least eight years in prison before being eligible for parole.

