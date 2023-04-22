A man who stabbed his brother to death has been jailed for life

Inderjit Klare stabbed Jasreet Klare multiple times within Carters Fish and Chip Shop, in Tenters Street, Bishop Auckland, in the early hours of Sunday, October 9 last year.

Paramedics from the North East Ambulance Service attended alongside police officers, but sadly 40-year-old Jasreet was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 42-year-old of Spennymoor, was arrested at the time, taken into police custody and interviewed by detectives.

He was later charged with murder, which he denied, and was sent for trial at Teesside Crown Court.

Today (April 21), the jury found Klare guilty of the murder of his brother and he was sentenced to life, with a minimum of 19 years in prison.

In a heartfelt tribute issued following the conclusion of the trial, Jasreet’s fiancée, Emma, said: “Jaz loved his family unconditionally. He always made time for his children and step children. He was an amazing and attentive father and loving fiancé.

“Jaz will be remembered as the person with a larger-than-life personality and the generosity to match it. He will be missed dearly.”

Detective Superintendent Lee Gosling, from Durham Constabulary, led the investigation. He said: “This was a truly horrific attack by Inderjit on his own brother, and his actions have left his family and friends suffering the consequences for the rest of their lives.

“The last six months have been incredibly difficult for Jasreet’s family and our thoughts remain with them. We will continue to offer them any support they need.

“Although nothing can change what happened on that day, I hope that the family can take some comfort and begin rebuilding their lives now that Inderjit has been brought to justice for his unforgivable actions.

“I would also like to thank the investigating officers whose professionalism and tenacity ensured we were able to put a strong case together which has resulted in Inderjit being convicted for the murder of his brother and spending a significant number of years behind bars.”