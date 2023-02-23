A man who stabbed his wife to death has been jailed for life.

Harry Turner stabbed Sally Turner 68 times at a property in Cuthbert Avenue, in Durham, shortly before midday on June 22 last year.

Turner then changed out of his bloodstained clothing, washed in the bathroom, and left the house on foot.

He was located by police officers at 12.58 GMT a short distance away in a service road behind Iceland supermarket at Dragonville.

The 54-year-old was arrested by officers and taken into police custody where he was later charged with murder.

He denied the charge, but pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

However, a jury sitting at Teesside Crown Court found Turner guilty of murder and today he was sentenced to life in prison, with a minimum term of almost 18 years.

In a statement, Sally’s family said: “The level of barbarity and callous actions inflicted upon Sally has robbed our family of a mother and grandmother, and all of our lives will be changed forever.

“The outcome is exactly what the family hoped for and today we have seen justice served.

“Sally’s family would like to thank Durham Police and the prosecution team for their swift response and hard work to bring this case to a close, finally.

“We would also like to thank the family liaison team, especially Helen, who has gone above and beyond with the task of keeping the family informed and supported which was made difficult by the distance involved.

“All our lives have been affected by this and we will forever remember Sally. May she rest in peace.”

Detective Chief Superintendent Dave Ashton, from Durham Constabulary, led the investigation. He said: “This case is extremely disturbing given the level of violence used against Sally Turner and her loss of life as a result of a brutal attack from her husband, Harry Turner.

“This has had a devastating impact upon Sally’s family who are now trying to rebuild their lives. Sally’s family and friends have shown enormous courage in supporting the prosecution which has resulted in the conviction of Harry Turner.

“This is an extreme example of violence against women which Durham Constabulary are fully committed to ending by working closely with other agencies and members of our communities.

“We encourage anyone concerned about domestic abuse or coercive and controlling behaviour to report the matter to the police or seek appropriate professional support.”