Saturday, April 22, 2023
Saturday, April 22, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING A man who started a fire at his home address in Sandown has been jailed

A man who started a fire at his home address in Sandown has been jailed

by uknip247

Andrew Robert Turner, aged 59, of Beachfield Road, was charged with arson, being reckless as to whether life is endangered, following the fire which occurred on the morning of Saturday 26 November 2022.

The blaze caused significant damage to the house, which he lived in at the time with his now ex-partner.

When police attended, Turner approached an officer in the street and admitted he’d committed the act deliberately.

Turner was arrested, and officers found a knife in his pocket. He also told police in interview that he had acted out in ‘revenge’ following the recent breakdown of his relationship.

Appearing at Isle of Wight Crown Court on 30 January this year, he pleaded guilty to the arson as well as a separate charge of possessing a knife in a public place.

Turner appeared at the same court today where he was sentenced to 5 years and 4 months in prison.

DC Jodie Parsons said: “Turner’s actions were incredibly reckless that morning.

“The risk to life when fires are started deliberately is clear. This case is made all the more shocking due to Turner’s own admissions that he was motivated by revenge as a result of not coping with the breakdown of his relationship.

“There is no excuse for acting so dangerously, and Turner has been rightly punished for this.”

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

A man who stabbed his brother to death has been jailed for life

Two brazen criminals are now starting prison sentences after a sustained attack on a man which left him with serious injuries

The final member of the drugs and firearms OCG jailed

The A628 Woodhead Pass in Greater Manchester/Derbyshire is closed in both directions due to a collision involving multiple vehicles

Today, 22 April, marks thirty years since Stephen Lawrence was murdered in an unprovoked racist attack. He didn’t know his killers and his killers...

A man who repeatedly punched a dog and deliberately fed it chocolate has been banned from keeping animals for life

BMW driver clocked going 160mph on M20 motorway at Wrotham

The Premier League title race took a dramatic turn after Arsenal’s frantic 3-3 draw against Southampton at Emirates Stadium

Officers investigating a sexual assault on board a train travelling between Basildon and London are releasing images in connection

The prime suspect in the disappearance of Madeleine McCann, Christian Brueckner, will not face charges for alleged rape and sexual abuse in a separate...

Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell, who was shot and suffered life-changing injuries while putting footballs into his car has been discharged from hospitial

The Premier League has released the confirmed schedule for Matchweek 37, which includes several potentially title-deciding clashes

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.