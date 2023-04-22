A man who started a fire at his home address in Sandown has been jailed

Andrew Robert Turner, aged 59, of Beachfield Road, was charged with arson, being reckless as to whether life is endangered, following the fire which occurred on the morning of Saturday 26 November 2022.

The blaze caused significant damage to the house, which he lived in at the time with his now ex-partner.

When police attended, Turner approached an officer in the street and admitted he’d committed the act deliberately.

Turner was arrested, and officers found a knife in his pocket. He also told police in interview that he had acted out in ‘revenge’ following the recent breakdown of his relationship.

Appearing at Isle of Wight Crown Court on 30 January this year, he pleaded guilty to the arson as well as a separate charge of possessing a knife in a public place.

Turner appeared at the same court today where he was sentenced to 5 years and 4 months in prison.

DC Jodie Parsons said: “Turner’s actions were incredibly reckless that morning.

“The risk to life when fires are started deliberately is clear. This case is made all the more shocking due to Turner’s own admissions that he was motivated by revenge as a result of not coping with the breakdown of his relationship.

“There is no excuse for acting so dangerously, and Turner has been rightly punished for this.”