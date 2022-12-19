A man who stole almost £4,000 worth of alcohol from a Marlborough supermarket on several different occasions has been jailed.

Prolific offender Kevin Cleverley, 53, of Angel Yard, appeared at Swindon Magistrates Court today. (19/12)

Cleverley pleaded guilty to six counts of theft of alcohol from Waitrose in Marlborough High Street and one count of theft from Sainsburys in Bradford on Avon.

On one occasion on December 2, Cleverley stole £1,177 worth of alcohol from Waitrose including multiple bottles of spirits and champagne, which he concealed in bags in his trolley before leaving the store.

Cleverley, who was already the subject of a suspended sentence when he committed these offences, was today sent to prison for a total of 30 weeks after his suspended sentence was activated.

A Wiltshire Police spokesperson said: “Cleverley is an individual who plans and prepares to go out and commit offences of this nature, taking items of a considerable value.

“He is a prolific shoplifter who is likely gaining profit from his crimes and it is therefore positive news for the local community that his suspended sentence has now been activated.”