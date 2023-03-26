A man Who Stole An Amazon Delivery Van And Seriously Injured Its Driver Has Been Jailed.

Jarren Reid, of Lapworth Road, Coventry, was jailed at Warwick Crown Court after admitting both theft and wounding. The 33-year-old was jailed for 13 and a half years.

On 19 November 2018, Reid was the passenger in a Mercedes A Class which was seen following an Amazon delivery van in Marlborough Road and Dean Street. When the van pulled up to make a delivery, Reid jumped in and attempted to drive off.

The van driver tried to make Reid stop by clinging onto the bonnet, with Reid driving from side to side and slamming the brakes to try and shake him off.

Reid continued to drive dangerously for several minutes before the van driver was thrown off, suffering serious injuries when he was hit by a lorry.

The van was later recovered burnt out in Shilton Lane near to the defendant’s home address.

Reid’s actions caused the owner of the van to suffer a traumatic brain injury, leaving him with lasting issues with movement and balance and requiring complex surgery.

Reid evaded police for nearly four years and following his arrest answered no comment to all questions in an interview, but was later charged with both the theft of the van and wounding of the driver.

DC Keith Clarkson, from Coventry FCID, said: “This was a calculated theft which left the victim with lasting injuries requiring life-saving surgery.