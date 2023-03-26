Sunday, March 26, 2023
Sunday, March 26, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING A man who stole an Amazon delivery van and seriously injured its driver has been jailed

A man who stole an Amazon delivery van and seriously injured its driver has been jailed

by uknip247
A man Who Stole An Amazon Delivery Van And Seriously Injured Its Driver Has Been Jailed.

Jarren Reid, of Lapworth Road, Coventry, was jailed at Warwick Crown Court after admitting both theft and wounding. The 33-year-old was jailed for 13 and a half years.

On 19 November 2018, Reid was the passenger in a Mercedes A Class which was seen following an Amazon delivery van in Marlborough Road and Dean Street. When the van pulled up to make a delivery, Reid jumped in and attempted to drive off.

The van driver tried to make Reid stop by clinging onto the bonnet, with Reid driving from side to side and slamming the brakes to try and shake him off.

Reid continued to drive dangerously for several minutes before the van driver was thrown off, suffering serious injuries when he was hit by a lorry.

The van was later recovered burnt out in Shilton Lane near to the defendant’s home address.

Reid’s actions caused the owner of the van to suffer a traumatic brain injury, leaving him with lasting issues with movement and balance and requiring complex surgery.

Reid evaded police for nearly four years and following his arrest answered no comment to all questions in an interview, but was later charged with both the theft of the van and wounding of the driver.

DC Keith Clarkson, from Coventry FCID, said: “This was a calculated theft which left the victim with lasting injuries requiring life-saving surgery.

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

Welsh singer and social media sensation Bronwen Lewis will be taking to the airwaves from April when she begins her very own show on...

The family of Gary Burns who went missing in August 2016 whilst working in Turkey, have paid an emotional tribute to him on his...

Detectives investigating the death of a teenage boy in Kingsthorpe, Northampton, have charged two teenage males with his murder

Police have issued a CCTV image after a man was attacked at Fulham Broadway station

Although emergency personnel responded, the man was pronounced dead at the scene

My Wokingham, which is set to launch in May of this year, brings a new perspective to the industry with its positive editorial ethos...

French police clashed with protesters again on Saturday over the construction of reservoirs in the southwest, resulting in violent standoffs as social tensions erupted...

The resignation of Franz-Josef Bode, the bishop of the northwestern city of Osnabrück, has been accepted by Pope Francis

The recent expansion of the anti-corruption probe in Venezuela has shed light on the country’s ongoing struggle with corruption

Have you seen Simon from Doncaster?

Everyone inside the houses miraculously survived

Officers were called by colleagues from the Ambulance Service to a report of a 71-year-old woman who was injured following a collision with a...

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More