A man who stole charity boxes is arrested, charged and jailed within 48 hours

Mark Leigh, 56, went on a pub crawl in the Aberaman area- but instead of enjoying a pint or two, he helped himself to two charity boxes from pub counters and also attempted to steal a third.

Officers identified Leigh as the offender and on Tuesday (2 May) arrested and charged him with theft and attempted theft. He was remanded until his sentencing the next day.

At Merthyr Magistrates Court on Wednesday (3 May), Leigh was sentenced to eight and a half months in prison after pleading guilty to theft and attempted theft.

