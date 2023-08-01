A man who stole items from his employer and re-sold them online has been ordered to pay back more than £55,000 in money gained under the Proceeds of Crime Act

Weather where you are

by uknip247
Lai Uong, 47, from Southfields in Gravesend was jailed for two years and eight months in 2022 after he admitted handling stolen goods.

The stockroom worker had been stealing goods from his employer John Lewis from its store in Bluewater and re-selling them on an online site.

Items, including laptops, wearable tech and mobile phones were found during a search of his property and enquiries were made with the customers who purchased the items.

In total the retail value of the stolen stock was £45,598.

Financial investigators from the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate used legislation under the Proceeds of Crime Act to apply for the confiscation of cash and assets.

At Woolwich Crown Court on Friday 28 July, Uong was ordered to pay back John Lewis a total of £45,298.48. A further £10,416.06 will be divided up between operational agencies, including Kent Police under the Asset Recovery Incentivisation Scheme (ARIS).

Uong has six months to pay back the money or risk a further 18 months in prison.

Detective Inspector David Godfrey said: ‘No one should be allowed to benefit financially from committing crime, and we have again used this legislation to ensure criminals like Uong are made to pay back money they have made through illegal activities.

‘I am pleased that the store will receive compensation for its losses and that this case offers a stark reminder to offenders that crime does not pay.’

