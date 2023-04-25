A man who strangled his girlfriend, Clair Armstrong, to death in an unprovoked attack at her home following a disagreement has been found guilty of her murder

Ashley Kemp, aged 55 of Robinson Grove, Hibaldstow was charged with the murder of Clair Armstrong at her home on Sunday 6 November 2022.

Appearing at Hull Crown Court on Thursday 2 February, Kemp entered a guilty plea for manslaughter, however, this was declined and a trial was scheduled at Grimsby Crown Court and commenced on Tuesday 18 April.

Following a five-day trial, a jury returned a verdict and found Ashley Kemp guilty of murder.

On Sunday 6 November at 12:40am, Ashley Kemp made a 999 call and told a call handler “I have killed my girlfriend. We got into a fight, and I ended up strangling her.”

Officers were immediately deployed to Elm Way in Messingham were they conducted a search of the house and discovered Clair in her bedroom having suffered fatal injuries to her neck, she had also sustained a head injury.

Ashley Kemp fled the scene and whilst driving at speed north between Hemswell and Willoughton he crashed into a tree. He was located by officers close to where he had crashed his car and arrested on suspicion of Clair’s murder.

Whilst being interviewed by detectives, Kemp admitted to headbutting his partner Clair before strangling her to stop her talking, following an argument for which she had asked him to leave her home which she shared with her family.

Senior Investigating Officer Detective Chief Inspector Simon Vickers leading the investigation into Clair’s murder said: “The unforgiveable and thoughtless actions of Ashley Kemp cost Clair her life and robbed her family of their loving mum, sister and friend.

“Clair’s family have shown great unity, dignity, and strength throughout what I can only imagine to be a period of devastating adversity.

“I’m pleased that Kemp is now being punished for his unforgiveable actions and I hope it provides Clair’s family with some comfort in knowing he cannot harm anybody else.”

Following the verdict, speaking of their loss, Clair’s family said: “As a family, we would like to thank Humberside Police for the incredible support and guidance they have given us throughout the darkest time of our lives.

“The day we lost Clair is the day our lives changed forever, we never imagined we would be in this position, but the support of the amazing group of people around us has helped in securing justice for Clair.

“We would like to thank our Family Liaison Officer who’s shown nothing but care and compassion whilst guiding us through this horrendous experience.

“As well, we’d particularly like to thank DCI Simon Vickers and DC Woodhouse for their incredible professionalism, hard work, compassion, support and tenacity to secure this conviction and seek justice for Clair, for which we are eternally grateful.

“Not forgetting those officers on scene guard, the traffic officers the search teams and the detectives involved in gathering evidence within the major crime team, you have all helped our beautiful sister, and mum, Clair.”

Ashley Kemp is due to be sentenced on Wednesday 3 May.