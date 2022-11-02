A man who struck a teenage boy in the head with a machete during a brawl at Benfleet station has been jailed for six years

Tranele Green, 20, and of Imperial Drive, Harrow, pleaded not guilty to

grievous bodily harm with intent and possession of an offensive weapon

following the incident.

He then pleaded guilty to both charges on the day the trial was set to

begin at Inner London Crown Court on 20 June.

On Thursday 20 October, he was sentenced by a judge at the same court to

six years’ imprisonment in a young offender’s institution.

Megan Smith, 22, and of Merrivale, South Benfleet, was also convicted of

actual bodily harm against a 17-year-old girl during the same incident. She

pleaded guilty to the offence and was sentenced to a 12-month community

order at Southend Magistrates’ Court on 13 September.

The court heard of a fight breaking out between a group of six young people

at the entrance to Benfleet station at 2pm on Monday 11 October 2021.

The victims – a boy and a girl – both aged 17 at the time, travelled to the

station to meet another girl.

A group arrived, including Smith, and an altercation broke out between

Smith and the female victim. She repeatedly punched and kicked the girl,

pulling her hair, and shouting abuse at her.

The male victim attempted to intervene but was subsequently attacked by

Green who entered the station and joined the brawl.

Green then drew a machete from his belt and hit him several times across

the head with the weapon.

The group then left the scene and the boy was taken to hospital requiring

urgent treatment to deep laceration wounds on his head, including a damaged

artery.

The girl suffered facial injuries and concussion from the attack.

Smith was arrested at her home just a few hours after the incident and

Green was later arrested by plain clothes officers after he was spotted at

Rayners Lane Underground station.

BTP Detective Constable Victoria Callaghan, said: “This was a vicious

attack against a boy who was simply trying to come to the aid of someone

else, but was instead victim to a shocking act of violence.

“Green is clearly a dangerous individual and I’m pleased to see him off the

network and behind bars following our investigation.

“Thankfully, incidents like this are rare on the railway, however you can

report anything or anyone acting suspiciously by texting 61016 or calling

0800 40 50 40. In an emergency, always dial 999.”