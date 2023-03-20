Monday, March 20, 2023
Monday, March 20, 2023

by uknip247

A man who subjected a woman to assaults has been sentenced to two years three months in prison at Carlisle Crown Court on Friday (March 18)

Douglas Graham, 34, of no fixed address was sentenced for:

  • Criminal damage
  • Section 20 – Wounding
  • Assault by beating

Police Constable Ben Wright said “Graham acted without remorse subjecting the victim twice to sustained and brutal violence.

“Cumbria Constabulary does not tolerate violence and our officers will do all they can to ensure that violent offenders are brought to justice for their crimes.

“Support is available in Cumbria for victims and the Constabulary works closely with trusted partner agencies to provide the appropriate support which is tailored to an individual’s circumstances.”

If you have been the victim of crime, of have information about an incident, please report it to police via www.cumbria.police.uk/reportit. Always dial 999 in an emergency.

To report a crime, completely anonymously, contact independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111.  

Support services can be accessed independently, without police involvement. Contact the charity, Victim Support on 0300 303 0157.

