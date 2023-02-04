A man who subjected his ex-partner to a reign of physical and psychological abuse has been sentenced to prison

Dean Martin Kelly, 39, of Wandsworth, was sentenced to 16 years in prison on November 9, 2022, after being found guilty at Kingston Crown Court following a 12-day trial.

On Friday, 3 February, he was sentenced at Kingston Crown Court for the following offences:

Grievous bodily harm; actual bodily harm; criminal damage; threats to kill; penetration assault; sexual assault;

Coercive and controlling behaviour.

He was also given a four-year extension on his licence and an indefinite notification requirement.

Kelly allegedly subjected his victim to physical and emotional abuse during their 22-year relationship before she reported the crimes in April 2022.

Since then, the victim-survivor has stated: “For 22 years, I suffered in silence, silenced by my own fear and too afraid to speak up, believing there was no way out after years of abuse, but there was. The night I dialled 911 undoubtedly saved my life. After being beaten and sexually assaulted that evening, I was confronted with two kitchen knives and told I was going to be killed in front of our helpless children. I knew this man was dangerous and intent on taking my life.

“From the age of 16 to 38, I was a victim of domestic abuse and was under Dean’s cohesive, obsessive, possessive, and controlling behaviour. He was extremely manipulative and treated me as if I were his property. It was the only love I had ever experienced and accepted. I knew it was wrong and that I deserved so much more, but I was too scared and embarrassed to say anything. I now realise this was never love.”

The court heard how, on April 30, 2022, at 20:49 a.m., police received a 999 call from the victim, who said, “Police, police, please, please” before hanging up. Officers tracked her down and went to her home address in Wandsworth.

They spoke with her, and she explained how Kelly had physically and sexually assaulted her. He had also threatened her with two knives, which he had scraped and poked into her legs.

She was able to call police, and when they arrived at the door, Kelly threatened to kill her. “Say goodbye to your mother, I’m going to kill her,” he told their three children, aged 10 to 21.

The victim described how the abuse had recently worsened and how she was terrified of going to the police because he had threatened to kill her if she spoke with them.

She had extensive bruising all over her body. To document the abuse, one hundred separate evidential photos were taken.

Kelly raped, sexually abused, beat, and ritualistically humiliated her for a long time.

He would spit at her on a regular basis, rub food in her hair that she had cooked for him, and spit in her and the children’s food. He would beat her with his fists and use weapons like a belt and the wire from a pair of headphones.

The victim-survivor went on to say: “Dean had complete control over my life, including what I ate, what I wore, who I talked to, where I went, and my finances. He was always dismissive of my feelings, thoughts, and opinions, as well as dismissive of everything I said and did. He would frequently incite conflict among family members and friends, attempting to isolate me and the children from our loved ones.

“Dean was supposed to love and protect me and our children, but he completely failed us all. He took away our dignity, safety, freedom, and happiness.

“I am so grateful for the Met police’s efforts; they listened, understood, stood by me, and supported me throughout this horrifying ordeal, when I doubted I would ever get out.

“I strongly urge all victims of domestic and sexual violence to come forward. Please do not suffer in silence; call the police or speak with someone. There is a lot of help and support available, and your abuser will be dealt with. There is an escape route, and you do not have to suffer in silence. The only way out is to reach out. It’s time to take back control of your life. It’s something you owe to yourself.”

South West Command’s Public Protection Unit Detective Inspector Simon Sherlock stated: “Kelly completely dominated his victim’s life and rarely let her out. His abuse campaign has had a significant impact not only on her but also on her children.

“His actions were completely irreversible and will not be tolerated. I applaud the victim-survivor for having the courage to speak out, and I encourage anyone in a similar situation to seek help.

“My officers, PCs Lally Spoto and Tara Oram safeguarded and supported the victim-survivor and her family and importantly built a relationship with her to ensure the strongest possible evidence was presented to the court.

“If you have been a victim of domestic abuse, please report it; our officers will listen to you and will treat what you say in confidence.”

If you have been a victim of domestic abuse or are concerned about someone else, please contact the police or the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

If you require immediate assistance and are unable to communicate, dial 999 and press 55 to inform the operator that the call was not made in error.