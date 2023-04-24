Monday, April 24, 2023
A man who threatened another man with a knife whilst in a car has been sentenced to three years and six months in prison

Gracian Karbowski, 20, of no fixed abode was charged with robbery and possession of a bladed article in a public place. Following a three-day trial at Grimsby Crown Court a jury returned a guilty verdict for the charges.

On Friday 23 September last year, Karbowski arranged to meet a man he owed money to on Macauley Street in Grimsby at around 8pm.

The man invited Karbowski into his vehicle without know Karbowski had a knife in his possession. Karbowski then proceeded to threaten the man with the knife and he was then forced to get out of his own car leaving Karbowski to drive off.

Detective Constable Jak Shepherd said: “This was a vicious attack on a members of our community and I’d like to commend them for their bravery throughout the entirety of this investigation.

“I hope the outcome at court provides the community with some reassurance that violent assaults will not be tolerated, and we will do everything we can to seek justice for victims to ensure our residents feel safe and criminals are punished.

“If you have any information about crime in your area, please report it via our non-emergency 101 line or by speaking to local officers whilst they are out and about. Always call 999 in an emergency or if there is a crime ongoing.

“If you would prefer to report information anonymously you can do so via the independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.”

