Saturday, December 17, 2022
Saturday, December 17, 2022

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

A Man Who Threatened To Kill A Woman And Turned Up At Her Workplace Armed With A Hammer Has Been Jailed
Home BREAKING A man who threatened to kill a woman and turned up at her workplace armed with a hammer has been jailed

A man who threatened to kill a woman and turned up at her workplace armed with a hammer has been jailed

by @uknip247

 

Mark Kirk, aged 40, sent a series of threatening messages to the woman saying he would stab her and destroy her life.

When police were called to her workplace at around 12.15pm on 3 October 2022 they found Kirk had the hammer stuffed in the waistband of his trousers.

During an earlier incident, on 24 September 2022, Kirk had assaulted a family member of the woman by spitting at her and jabbing a key into her cheek.

Kirk, of Chewton Street, Eastwood, was jailed for a total of 22 months when he appeared at Nottingham Crown Court for sentencing on Thursday 15 December 2022.

Detective Constable Rachel Staley, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “I’d like to commend this woman for her bravery throughout the ordeal Kirk subjected her to and I hope it brings her some comfort that he is now behind bars.

“Keeping women safe and supporting victims of this kind of unacceptable behaviour are priorities for the force.

“We treat reports of this nature incredibly seriously, listen to victims and will always do our very best to investigate and seek justice for them.”

Kirk was convicted of two counts of stalking involving fear of violence, one count of assault by beating and a further count of controlling behaviour.

Nottinghamshire Police urges victims of harassment, their friends and family to seek help and report it to the police at the earliest opportunity. Officers and partner organisations will listen to and support victims you in any way they can.

RELATED ARTICLES

Asake, a singer, is “overwhelmed with grief” after learning of the death...

Kent Police’s dog section has added three new recruits to their team

Knife and drugs seized following stop and search

Explosion reported at Biogas Fueling Station in Camden

Officers investigating a report of inappropriate behaviour in Westgate-on-Sea have issued a...

A woman has died after being injured in a crush at a...

The Met Office has issued a new yellow weather warning for heavy...

Man dies in fatal Enfield blaze

Bus-mad schoolboy Jack Thompson was given the best Christmas present of all...

Bus driver arrested after failing roadside breath test and hitting a pedestrian...

Police and council officers have once again sent a clear message about...

An extended sentence has been imposed on a man who carried out...

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UK News in Pictures "UKNIP247"