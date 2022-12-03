Saturday, December 3, 2022
A Man Who Threatened To Stab Police Officers And Firefighters During A Flat Fire In Penrith Has Been Jailed For Three Years Four Months
A man who threatened to stab police officers and firefighters during a flat fire in Penrith has been jailed for three years four months

Eren Zihni, aged 39, of Carleton Road, Penrith, was sentenced  at Carlisle Crown Court.

On 18 March this year, emergency services were called to attend a fire at Zihni’s flat. Firefighters, who were attempting to conduct a search of the property for people, were threatened by Zihni who claimed he would stab them if they entered his flat. Attending police officers were also threatened by Zihni.

Zihni pleaded guilty to arson and affray at a hearing held in June.

Detective Constable Stuart Kilday was the investigating officer in this case, he said:

Firefighters and police officers attended what could have been a far more catastrophic incident after Zihni had set fire to his flat, which shared a building with other residents.

“During this incident, he made significant and repeated threats to stab officers and firefighters who were attending to ensure people were safe.

“Fortunately, police negotiators were able to manage this situation and bring it to a safe conclusion whilst firefighters were able to tackle the blaze set by Zihni.

“By setting fire to his flat, Zihni not only put himself in danger he also put the safety of neighbours at unnecessary risk.”

