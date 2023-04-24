Jermaine Richards, 31, of Wordsworth Drive, Sheffield, appeared at Sheffield Crown Court today for sentencing, having been found guilty at the same court of the murder of father David Ford and Section 18 assault of David’s son Ryan Ford on Monday 27 March. The jury had deliberated for more than nine hours.

David’s wife spoke of the pain the family had suffered as a result of their loss in a statement on sentencing, saying: “The fact he went out fishing one day and never came home has caused such a shock to me that I cannot accept it.”

At about 5.45am on Saturday 3 September 2022, Ryan Ford went to meet his father David as usual for their regular weekend fishing trip.

A Man Who Took A Sheffield Father’s Car And Used It To Run Over And Kill Him Has Been Jailed For Life

He walked to meet his father on St John’s Road where Ryan started loading his fishing gear into David’s car. Richards approached them, demanding they give him a lift to Manor Park Centre. When the ride was refused, Richards became aggressive. Ryan was first punched to the face, before David intervened to push him away.

Richards climbed into another member of the public’s car and demanded that man drive him away.

David approached Richards, who got out of the second man’s car and beat both David and Ryan to the ground. Richards continued his attack, doing so even when they were on the floor.

Richards then beat both David and Ryan to the ground, continuing his attack even when they were on the floor.

He then took David’s vehicle, driving several hundred yards away, before returning and running him over before fleeing the scene.

David suffered catastrophic injuries and later died in hospital.

After the murder, Richards drove to a property in City Road in Sheffield. He began arguing with the occupant which resulted in the police being called.

The statement from David’s wife said: “Dave’s shoes are still on my doormat at home and his coat is hung up by the front door. I cannot move them because if I did so I would have to accept that he is gone. I cannot do this.

“If he was ill and died I could accept this, but the fact he went out fishing one day and never came home has caused such a shock to me that I cannot accept it.

“The hard thing is that Dave did not die because of natural causes, he died because of the decisions made by Jermaine Richards.

“I will never forget sitting in the family room in the Accident & Emergency ward of the Northern General Hospital and being told that Dave had died and Ryan was injured. In the proceeding days I had to go to the mortuary and identify Dave’s body.

“I met Dave when I was 16 years old and we were married for 42 years. We have four children together, one of whom is Ryan. We also have a grandson. We used to do everything together – Dave was me and I was Dave. It was hard to see where one of us started and the other one ended. We have always been a team who have supported each other through life’s journey. I no longer have this support.

“Dave doted on his family and was with his children every day, even as they made their way into adulthood. Some of them still lived with us and he would always be on-hand to assist them by giving them lifts to and from work. The love of their dad has been taken from them.

“He was also close to his grandson, who feels his loss deeply.

“Ryan, as with the other children, was very close to his dad. This is shown by the fact they were both going fishing together on the day he died.

“Dave loved me and his family very much and we all loved him back. I will go to bed tonight and as I do every night I shall sleep on my side of our bed. David’s side will remain un-slept in.”

Temporary DCI Andrew Knowles, who lead the investigation, said: “We know that seeing Richards sentenced will never undo the pain and heartache the Ford family will still be feeling. But we hope seeing him go to prison will help them start to move forward from this horrendous incident.”

Richards was also found not guilty of two counts of racially aggravated public order against two police officers last month during his trial.

He is today starting his life term, with the minimum 26 years to be served.