A man who tried to hide 20 bags of cocaine in his coffee cup from police has been jailed

Police were on patrol in Chesterton, Cambridge, on 13 January when they spotted Fernando Tela driving around.

Suspecting he was involved in drug dealing they put on their blue lights and followed him.

Tela stopped outside Tesco, abandoning his vehicle with the keys in the ignition, and hastily made his way into the supermarket holding his coffee cup.

Once inside the 23-year-old of Nelson Road, Poole, then attempted to pay for the coffee.

Officers, suspecting something wasn’t right, asked to look in the cup and found 20 bags of cocaine.

At Peterborough Crown Court earlier this month (13 March) Tela was sentenced to two years in prison after pleading guilty to possession with intent to supply class A drugs.

PC Nicola Pike, who investigated, said: “There is no place for people who come to Cambridgeshire to deal drugs. They bring misery and associated crime to our city and will be arrested and put before the courts.”