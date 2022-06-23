Cameron Hassan, 32, changed his plea to guilty after the jury saw the video of the rape in Ammanford, Carmarthenshire.

At Swansea Crown Court, Judge Geraint Walters told him that it was “difficult to imagine a greater act of degradation to a woman.”

Hassan, who has no fixed address, must also register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

According to prosecutor Nicola Powell, the woman stated in court that she would “never have consented to intercourse while she slept.”

Hassan, who has a history of violence and threats against women, was seen on video using abusive language and telling the woman to “wake up” as he raped her in August 2021.

As she stirred, he encouraged her to go back to sleep.

When the woman fully awoke, she could be heard on the recording saying “don’t” and “please get off.”

In an interview with police, Hassan stated that the woman was “pretending to be asleep” and that it was “role play.”

The woman did not appear in court for the sentencing.

In a victim impact statement, she stated that she now has “massive trust issues,” that she struggles with intimacy, and that she frequently “wakes up sweating with bizarre dreams.”

She called her experience “horrible” and revealed that she had been diagnosed with depression.

“I no longer believe what people tell me. I no longer see my friends. I’ve shut myself away. “I don’t want to be afraid anymore.”

“Watching that film was difficult for any right thinking individual,” Judge Geraint Walters told Hassan.

As a result of your decision to film it, you can be seen committing the offence.

“Based on that film and everything I’ve read, you have no respect for women at all.” “It’s difficult to imagine a more degrading act for a woman than what I saw and heard in that film,” he added.

Hassan had 92 previous criminal offences and was on licence at the time he raped the woman, according to the court. There had been no prior sexual offences, but there had been prior acts of violence and harassment toward women.