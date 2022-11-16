A man who viciously assaulted a Portslade woman has been convicted of multiple violent offences

Lee Norris, 51, of Buckhurst Avenue in Carshalton, Sutton, was traced to a property in Portslade on the night of Tuesday, November 8, after he was witnessed crashing his car and fleeing the scene.

Officers found a woman at the property with significant facial injuries who reported being assaulted by Norris, who had strangled and threatened to kill her.

Norris was inside, with blood on his hands.

He was arrested immediately and on Thursday (November 10), pleaded guilty to causing actual bodily harm, intentional strangulation, making threats to kill, failing to stop after a road accident, driving without insurance and failing to provide a specimen for analysis.

He has been remanded in custody pending sentencing at Lewes Crown Court on Thursday, December 8.

Detective Inspector Laura Hillier-Diamond, of Brighton and Hove’s Safeguarding Investigations Unit, said: “Violence against women and girls has no place in our society and will not be tolerated by Sussex Police.

“Thanks to the swift work of officers responding to the initial collision report, they were able to protect a vulnerable woman from further harm and take a violent, dangerous individual off the streets.