A man who walked into a police station and confessed to a murder that happened more than 40 years ago has been jailed for life with a minimum term of 19 years

John Paul, 61 of Ladbroke Grove, Kensington was sentenced at the Old

Bailey on Friday, 4 November having previously been found guilty of the

murder of Anthony Bird.

Anthony – known to his family as Tony – was found dead at his home in

Kensington Gardens Square, W2 in June 1980 after concerns were raised by

his employer when he failed to turn up for work. He was 41.

When officers discovered Tony’s body, it was bound with electrical cable

with visible marks and bruises. His flat had been ransacked and electrical

items and alcohol had been stolen.

A murder investigation was launched and extensive enquiries were conducted

including forensics examinations. Officers spoke to neighbours and those

who knew Tony. However, by 1981 these enquiries had been exhausted, with no

evidence to identify the suspect coming to light.

While the case was regularly reviewed, Tony’s murder remained unsolved for

41 years.

That was until 5 May 2021 when John Paul walked into Hammersmith Police

Station and confessed. He was arrested on suspicion of murder and later

charged.

Despite his confession, Paul pleaded not guilty and went on to stand trial

at the Old Bailey.

He was convicted by a jury of murder on Monday, 24 October and was

sentenced at the same court on Friday, 4 November.

*Detective Chief Inspector Rebecca Reeves, from the Met’s Specialist Crime

Command, said:* “Paul’s sentence reflects the serious nature of his actions

in 1980. They led to the needless death of a man who had his whole life

ahead of him.

“The murder of Tony had been under regular review and although we had never

given up on solving the case, the unexpected actions of Paul in May of last

year, have finally allowed us to get justice for Tony’s family and friends.

“This was a vicious and brutal attack, carried out with considerable force.

Although we may never know the reason for Paul’s actions that day, there is

no doubt in my mind that the streets are a safer place following today’s

outcome.”

The court heard how the pair had met on the evening of 3 June 1980, before

they went back to Tony’s home in Kensington.

Paul later said that he was out to steal something that evening and had

gone back to Tony’s flat with the intention of robbing him. It was while

they were there alone that Paul, having tied Tony up with cable, grabbed a

piece of wood and beat Tony with it until he was unconscious. Paul returned

to the flat later that night to steal Tony’s belongings.

The investigation revealed that Paul’s fingerprints matched three prints

lifted from the original crime scene.

*DCI Reeve added:* “A significant amount of work has been carried out over

the years in order to establish the exact circumstances surrounding Tony’s

death. I would like to praise the efforts of the team, particularly those

who dealt with Paul in a calm, quick- thinking and professional manner at

the time of his confession.

“Despite the long years since Tony’s death, our thoughts and deepest

sympathies will remain with his family and friends. I can only hope that

this result will start to bring some sort of closure after many years of

unanswered questions.”

*Tony’s family said:* “We came to terms with Tony’s death many years ago

but we’re pleased that after 42 years, his killer has come forward and has

been convicted.

“Sadly, his brother died last year and was therefore unable to take comfort

from the closure that the court case has brought.”