A man who was arrested after being found in possession of suspected cloned keys when his vehicle was stopped by officers has been further arrested in connection with a series of other offences

A report was received from a member of Dorset Police’s Rural Crime Team at 6pm on Monday 2 January 2022 of a suspicious vehicle in the Shaftesbury area. Following enquiries, the vehicle was stopped by officers from the Force’s firearms unit – who were not acting in an armed capacity – in Matchams Lane near Hurn.
The two occupants have searched as well as the vehicle. Officers recovered a large quantity of cash and a baseball bat as well as what are believed to be cloned vehicle keys and equipment for cloning keys.
A 21-year-old man from the Wimborne area was arrested on suspicion of possessing an offensive weapon and going equipped for theft as well as entering into or being concerned in the acquisition, retention, use or control of the criminal property.
Following further enquiries by officers from Dorset Police’s Rural Crime Team, the man was subsequently arrested on suspicion of a further 11 non-dwelling burglary offences and two fraud matters. He has been released on police bail as investigative work continues. The alleged offences were committed at various locations across Dorset between June and December 2022.
Sergeant Natalie Skinner, of Dorset Police’s Rural Crime Team, said: “Officers have been working hard to compile evidence in relation to this series of offences and we continue to investigate any links with other reported crimes.”