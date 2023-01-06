A man who was arrested after being found in possession of suspected cloned keys when his vehicle was stopped by officers has been further arrested in connection with a series of other offences

The two occupants have searched as well as the vehicle. Officers recovered a large quantity of cash and a baseball bat as well as what are believed to be cloned vehicle keys and equipment for cloning keys.

Following further enquiries by officers from Dorset Police’s Rural Crime Team, the man was subsequently arrested on suspicion of a further 11 non-dwelling burglary offences and two fraud matters. He has been released on police bail as investigative work continues. The alleged offences were committed at various locations across Dorset between June and December 2022.