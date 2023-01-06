Friday, January 6, 2023
Friday, January 6, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

A Man Who Was Arrested After Being Found In Possession Of Suspected Cloned Keys When His Vehicle Was Stopped By Officers Has Been Further Arrested In Connection With A Series Of Other Offences
Home BREAKING A man who was arrested after being found in possession of suspected cloned keys when his vehicle was stopped by officers has been further arrested in connection with a series of other offences

A man who was arrested after being found in possession of suspected cloned keys when his vehicle was stopped by officers has been further arrested in connection with a series of other offences

by @uknip247
A report was received from a member of Dorset Police’s Rural Crime Team at 6pm on Monday 2 January 2022 of a suspicious vehicle in the Shaftesbury area. Following enquiries, the vehicle was stopped by officers from the Force’s firearms unit – who were not acting in an armed capacity – in Matchams Lane near Hurn.
The two occupants have searched as well as the vehicle. Officers recovered a large quantity of cash and a baseball bat as well as what are believed to be cloned vehicle keys and equipment for cloning keys.
A 21-year-old man from the Wimborne area was arrested on suspicion of possessing an offensive weapon and going equipped for theft as well as entering into or being concerned in the acquisition, retention, use or control of the criminal property.
Following further enquiries by officers from Dorset Police’s Rural Crime Team, the man was subsequently arrested on suspicion of a further 11 non-dwelling burglary offences and two fraud matters. He has been released on police bail as investigative work continues. The alleged offences were committed at various locations across Dorset between June and December 2022.
Sergeant Natalie Skinner, of Dorset Police’s Rural Crime Team, said: “Officers have been working hard to compile evidence in relation to this series of offences and we continue to investigate any links with other reported crimes.”

RELATED ARTICLES

Police are appealing for the public’s help to trace a wanted man...

A 40-year-old man has had his suspended custodial sentence activated by magistrates...

Man taken to hospital after being assaulted by multiple people in Eastbourne

Police are urgently searching for 14-year-old Florina and her 12-year-old brother Ionut...

Have you seen Kain Leverton from Moor Row?

Cheryl Hooper’s daughter speaks out in a documentary to help victims of...

Channel 4 privatisation plans have been scrapped, according to the culture secretary

Under proposed anti-strike legislation, unions could be sued if they fail to...

A notorious people smuggler, known for his particularly cruel and violent treatment...

Detectives have charge man in connection with serious sexual assault in Crumpsall

Married police officer who sexually assaulted two female colleagues at a Christmas...

Investigation launched into fatal fire at North West London care home

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UK News in Pictures "UKNIP247"