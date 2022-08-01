Officers from the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate executed a search warrant under the Misuse of Drugs Act on Friday, July 29, 2022, at a property in Ramsgate, where they discovered a large quantity of drugs, believed to be cocaine, and cash.

David Priestley, 49, of St George’s Road, Ramsgate, was arrested and charged with being involved in the supply of cocaine, acquiring criminal property, transferring criminal property, and possessing a class A drug with intent to supply.

On Saturday, July 30, 2022, he appeared in Folkestone Magistrates’ Court and was remanded in custody to appear in Canterbury Crown Court on August 30, 2022.