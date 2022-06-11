Dorset Police received a report of a collision in Turlin Road involving a single decker bus and a pedestrian at 2.28pm on Friday, June 10, 2022.

Officers and the ambulance service responded, and the pedestrian – a local man in his 40s – was flown to Southampton General Hospital for treatment of serious injuries. He died in hospital on Saturday, June 11, 2022. His family has been notified.

“Our thoughts are with the family of the man who sadly died at this extremely difficult time for them,” said traffic unit Sergeant Sarah Jones.

“I would continue to encourage any witnesses who have not yet spoken to police, or anyone with relevant dashcam footage, to please contact us,” he said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dorset Police via www.dorset.police.uk/contact, email scit@dorset.pnn.police.uk, or phone 101, quoting occurrence number 55220092491. Alternatively, Crimestoppers, an independent charity, can be contacted anonymously online at Crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling Freephone 0800 555 111.