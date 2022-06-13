Joshua Winson, 21, of Salisbury Road, Ryde, pleaded guilty to one count of drug driving (ketamine) after being stopped on the 3rd of February this year and blowing 176 units in blood – more than 8 times the legal limit.

The 21-year-old had taken ketamine the night before, woke up the next day, and drove to work – with the drugs still in his system, according to the court.

Not long after, he was seen slowly driving his Peugeot Partner van around the McDonald’s parking lot, with one member of the public noticing him parked improperly between two spaces. They then called the police because they suspected he was under the influence of alcohol.

He was stopped by police shortly after and admitted at the first opportunity that he had drugs in his system rather than alcohol.

The defence claimed that Winson had “a lot going on at home,” and that the ketamine was given to him after a friend recommended it.

He was given a 12-month driving ban and ordered to pay a £166 fine, £85 in costs, and a £34 surcharge fee.