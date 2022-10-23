ADVERTISEMENT

At 12.18am on Wednesday, 19 October, police received a report from a member of the public who was concerned about the wellbeing of a man in Kirton Gardens, E2.

Officers attended and found Darren who was deceased.

His next of kin are aware. They are being supported by specialist officers.

A murder investigation was launched led by homicide detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command.

A post mortem examination held on Friday, 21 October gave a cause of death as compression to the neck.

On Saturday, 22 October a 25-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder. He remains in custody.

Detective Chief Inspector Neil John, who is leading the investigation, said: “My thoughts remain with Darren’s family as they come to terms with this terrible loss. We will continue to provide them with every support.

“The arrest of a suspect at an early stage of our investigation is a positive development and is thanks to the determined work of the detectives involved.

“We are still keen to build up a more detailed picture of Darren’s life, his friends and acquaintances and in particular, his movements in the days leading up to the discovery of his body on 19 October.

“I would appeal to anyone with information – no matter how insignificant they think it may be – to come forward.”

Information can be provided by calling police on 101 giving reference 145/19OCT, or by calling the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.