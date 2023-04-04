A man who was found unconscious through being intoxicated behind the wheel of a car in High Street, Selsey, by paramedics has been disqualified from driving for three-years

Tuesday, April 4, 2023
At 12:10pm on Sunday, March 12, colleagues from South East Coast Ambulance service were alerted by a member of the public about Harry Wardens who was unconscious behind the wheel of a car.

They contacted police who had received a report about Wardens drink-driving 30-minutes previous.

Wardens refused to co-operate with a breath test and drugs wipe and was arrested but was deemed so intoxicated he was taken to hospital.

While in hospital Wardens refused a second time to comply with an evidential bloods procedure and was abusive to medical staff, police officers and members of the public who were seeking treatment in the busy A&E department.

Harry Wardens, 36, of Cromwell Road, Caterham, was taken from hospital to the police station where he was charged with two counts of failing to provide a sample, failing to provide a specimen and using threatening and abusive words which are likely to cause alarm or distress.

After being remanded in custody Wardens was taken to Brighton Magistrates Court the following day (March 13) where he pleaded guilty to all charges.

He was disqualified from driving for 36-months and fined £85.

PC Tom Van Der Wee said: “I’d like to thank the members of the public and colleagues from SECAmb who reported this incident to us. I would encourage anyone who suspects someone is in charge of a vehicle, driving or about to drive whilst under the influence of drink and/or drugs to call us on 999.”

Sussex Police officers’ work to stop drink and drug drivers continues all year round, and officers will continue to be on patrol to stop selfish motorists who put the safety of themselves and other road users at risk.

The consequences of drink or drug-driving could include:

  • Killing or seriously injuring yourself or someone else;
  • A minimum 12-month ban;
  • An unlimited fine;
  • A possible prison sentence;
  • A criminal record, which could affect your current and future employment;
  • An increase in your car insurance costs;
  • Trouble travelling to countries such as the USA.
