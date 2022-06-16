A man who was stopped by officers on Evesham Road just prior to Cleeve Prior in Worcestershire on Friday 1 April 2022 has been sentenced to 4 years 4 months in prison for drug offences.

Tor Ymeri, 40, of Kings Road, London, was stopped by police after driving from London to Worcestershire with a kilo of cocaine in his car. On Monday, June 13, he was found guilty of possession with intent to supply at Worcester Crown Court and sentenced to more than four years in prison.

“Bringing drugs into our counties will receive a zero tolerance response,” said Detective Constable Naomi Smith of the Regional Organised Crime Unit. These organised gangs profit from the suffering of others, and the harm and serious consequences of their actions in our communities will not be tolerated. The severity of his crime is reflected in the sentence imposed on Ymeri, and no matter what role you play in drug trafficking and selling, if you bring them into West Mercia, we will do everything in our power to stop you and bring you to justice.”

To report concerns about drugs and drug supply, go to our website’s Tell Us About section. If you do not want to speak with police, you can report information anonymously to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or going online to www.crimestoppers-org.uk.

T