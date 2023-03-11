Saturday, March 11, 2023
A man who wielded an axe during an argument in the street has been jailed

Mark Beresford, aged 39, was brandishing the weapon during a violent dispute with another man in Winster Way, Mansfield, shortly before 3pm on Wednesday 2 February.

He was arrested that same afternoon and later pleaded guilty to possessing an offensive weapon.

Beresford, of Winster Way, appeared at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court on Thursday he was jailed for 12 months.

inspector Kylie Davies, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was an alarming incident for others to witness and there can be no excuse for Beresford’s behaviour.

“I am pleased he has now been held to account for his actions and hope this case serves as a warning to others about the potential consequences or carrying weapons in public.”

