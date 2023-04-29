A man will appear before Birmingham magistrates this morning charged with murder after another man was fatally stabbed

The 33-year-old victim was stabbed near the junction with Queensbridge Road just before 2.30am and sadly died at the scene.

Nathaniel Daly, aged 20 from Birmingham, has been charged with murder, robbery and possession of a bladed article in public.

Detectives investigating the murder have also made a further arrest as their enquiries continue. A 17-year-old boy remains in custody for questioning after being arrested yesterday afternoon (28 April).

A 17-year-old woman also arrested on suspicion of murder has been released on police bail.

If you have information that could help the investigation then please contact Police on 101.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 quoting log number 255 of 26/4.