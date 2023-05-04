Thursday, May 4, 2023
A man will appear in court charged with the murder of a woman in Elm Park

A man will appear in court charged with the murder of a woman in Elm Park

First Picture Retired Postmistress Who Was Found Murdered At Her Home Last Night In Elm Park

A man will appear in court charged with the murder of a woman in Elm Park.

Tarsame Singh – 79 of Cowdray Way, Elm Park will appear in custody at Barkingside Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, 4 May charged with the murder of his wife 77-year-old Maya Devi.

This follows an incident at an address in Cowdray Way, Elm Park on Tuesday, 2 May. Officers attended and Maya Devi was found suffering injuries – she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her next of kin are aware and continue to be supported by specially trained officers.

