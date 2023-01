Sheldon Rodrigues – 29 of Willenhall Drive, Hayes will appear in custody at Uxbridge Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, 3 January charged with the murder of 39-year-old Stephanie Hansen.

Rodrigues was arrested after officers were called to a residential address in Willenhall Drive, Hayes on Saturday, 31 December. Stephanie – who lived at the address – was found deceased inside the property with stab injuries.