A man will appear in court charged with the murder of a woman in Tower Hamlets.

Aminan Rahman – 45 of Orchard Place, E14 will appear in custody at Barkingside Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, 4 May charged with the murder of 24-year-old Suma Begum.

Suma was reported missing from an address in Orchard Place, E14 on Sunday, 30 April – she has not been found and enquiries continue to locate her.

Rahman and Suma were known to each other.

