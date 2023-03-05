Sunday, March 5, 2023
Sunday, March 5, 2023

BREAKING

A man will appear in court charged with the murder of his wife in Rotherhithe

written by uknip247
A Man Has Been Charged With Murder Following The Discovery Of A Body In South Norwood

Weimar Mosquera, 53 of Canute Gardens SE16, will appear in custody at Croydon Magistrates’ Court on Saturday, 4 March charged with the murder of 46-year-old Sandra Giraldo.

This follows an investigation after police were called to Canute Gardens, SE16 at 8.23pm on Wednesday, 1 March following concerns for the welfare of a woman.

The body of Sandra Giraldo was found inside the address.

Homicide detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command investigate.

