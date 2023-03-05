A man will appear in court charged with the murder of his wife in Rotherhithe

Weimar Mosquera, 53 of Canute Gardens SE16, will appear in custody at Croydon Magistrates’ Court on Saturday, 4 March charged with the murder of 46-year-old Sandra Giraldo.

This follows an investigation after police were called to Canute Gardens, SE16 at 8.23pm on Wednesday, 1 March following concerns for the welfare of a woman.

The body of Sandra Giraldo was found inside the address.

Homicide detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command investigate.