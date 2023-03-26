A man will appear in court to answer charges of causing death by dangerous driving following the death of four people following a collision on M25 in 2021

Police were called to the incident in Waltham Abbey, between Junctions 27 and 26, shortly after 6.15pm on 23 August 2021, when a lorry had collided with a minibus.

Ethan Burdett, 66, of Ipswich Haven Marina, New Cut East, Ipswich, has been summonsed to attend Colchester Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday 17 May.

Sadly, 31-year-old Abigael Muamba from Edmonton Green; 60-year-old Dexter Augustus from Waltham Forest and 59-year-old Jennifer Smith from Stratford were all pronounced dead at the scene.

Lisa Gardiner, 44, from Walthamstow, later died of her injuries.

Ethan Burdett has been charged with four counts of causing death by dangerous driving and four counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.