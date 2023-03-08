Wednesday, March 8, 2023
Wednesday, March 8, 2023

A man’s been charged with theft and driving offences on the Isle of Wight

Officers stopped a BMW in Meadowside, Newport, at around 7.15pm on 6 March this year.

The driver, 40-year-old Darren Prouten, was arrested and subsequently charged with driving without insurance and driving whilst disqualified.

He was also charged with further counts of driving without insurance and driving whilst disqualified in relation to an incident on Brading Road, Ryde, on 21 February.

In addition, Prouten, of no fixed abode, was charged with theft from a motor vehicle in relation to a car waterproof cover that was stolen in Newport on 18 August last year, and three counts of shoplifting.

The shoplifting incidents are alleged to have taken place between 29 March 2022 and 23 April 2022. £99.99 worth of goods were stolen from The Range in Cowes, an unknown quantity of items were stolen from B&Q in Newport, and £63 worth of goods were stolen from Sainsbury’s in Newport.

Prouten appeared at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court yesterday (7 March) where he was remanded in custody to appear at Isle of Wight Magistrates’ court on 14 March.

