A man’s been jailed for 10 years after stabbing a man at a party in #Sheffield earlier this year

Warsame Ibrahim, 27, from Sheffield, was arrested and charged following the

stabbing which took place at a party after a night out on 11 May, leaving a

29-year-old man fighting for his life in hospital.

We received a call from the ambulance to a report of a man stabbed on Fox

Hill Road in Wadsley Bridge just before 8am that day after members of the

public had seen a man collapsed in the street. Following enquiries,

detectives established that the stabbing had taken place at an address on

Edge Well Way where a party had taken place after those involved had been

on a night out. After a thorough search, two blood-stained sofa cushion

covers were found in the washing machine, along with two knives and a large

Rambo-style knife under the same sofa.

Detective Constable Arron Connolly, from Sheffield’s CID team, said:

“Ibrahim has been brought to justice for his actions and is now behind bars

for what was a ferocious attack that could have left a man dead. Our

message to those intent on carrying and using knives is clear – drop the

knife before you do irreparable damage.”