A man’s been jailed for 10 years after stabbing a man at a party in #Sheffield earlier this year

Warsame Ibrahim, 27, from Sheffield, was arrested and charged following the
stabbing which took place at a party after a night out on 11 May, leaving a
29-year-old man fighting for his life in hospital.
We received a call from the ambulance to a report of a man stabbed on Fox
Hill Road in Wadsley Bridge just before 8am that day after members of the
public had seen a man collapsed in the street. Following enquiries,
detectives established that the stabbing had taken place at an address on
Edge Well Way where a party had taken place after those involved had been
on a night out. After a thorough search, two blood-stained sofa cushion
covers were found in the washing machine, along with two knives and a large
Rambo-style knife under the same sofa.
Detective Constable Arron Connolly, from Sheffield’s CID team, said:
“Ibrahim has been brought to justice for his actions and is now behind bars
for what was a ferocious attack that could have left a man dead. Our
message to those intent on carrying and using knives is clear – drop the
knife before you do irreparable damage.”
