A man’s been jailed for theft and driving offences on the Isle of Wight

Darren Prouten, aged 40, was stopped by officers whilst he was driving a BMW in Meadowside, Newport, at around 7.15pm on 6 March this year.

Prouten was arrested and subsequently charged with driving without insurance and driving whilst disqualified.

He was also charged with further counts of driving without insurance and driving whilst disqualified in relation to an incident on Brading Road, Ryde, on 21 February.

In addition, Prouten, of no fixed abode, was charged with theft from a motor vehicle in relation to a car waterproof cover that was stolen in Newport on 18 August last year, and three counts of shoplifting.

The shoplifting incidents took place between 29 March 2022 and 23 April 2022. £99.99 worth of goods were stolen from The Range in Cowes, an unknown quantity of items were stolen from B&Q in Newport, and £63 worth of goods were stolen from Sainsbury’s in Newport.

Prouten admitted all of the offences, and was jailed for 27 weeks when he appeared before Magistrates in Newport today (Wednesday 5 April).

In addition, he was ordered to pay £199 in compensation, and given a 903 day extension to his driving ban.

