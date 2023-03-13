Monday, March 13, 2023
Monday, March 13, 2023

A man’s body has been recovered from the site of an explosion in Swansea, according to South Wales Police.

A Major Incident Has Been Declared Following The Collapse Of A House Due To A Suspected Gas Explosion

At least 20 homes are thought to have been damaged after a suspected petrol explosion at a property in Morriston shortly after 11.20 a.m. today.

Officers searching for a man who had previously gone missing have confirmed the discovery of a body. His family has been notified.

After the blast, three more people were taken to the hospital, and images from the scene showed one house collapsed and another badly damaged.

According to police, other nearby properties were also damaged by the explosion, which shook houses miles away and left debris strewn across the surrounding area.

‘Our thoughts are with the family of the man who has died and those affected by this tragic incident,’ said Superintendent Steve Jones.

‘We are doing everything possible to minimise the impact on the larger community and provide access to homes as soon as possible where it is safe to do so.

‘I’d like to thank the community for their patience and support during this difficult incident.’

The public has been asked to avoid the area while police investigate the incident.

According to the force, an investigation will now be launched to determine the cause of the incident, and the Health and Safety Executive has been notified.

