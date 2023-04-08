Saturday, April 8, 2023
Saturday, April 8, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING A man’s body was discovered in the River Thames near Henley on Friday (April 7) after an “extensive search.”

A man’s body was discovered in the River Thames near Henley on Friday (April 7) after an “extensive search.”

by uknip247
A Man’s Body Was Discovered In The River Thames Near Henley On Friday (april 7) After A “extensive Search.”

Thames Valley Police were called to the river yesterday morning around 11.20am after reports of a body in the water, and it was confirmed today (Saturday, April 8) that the body of a 91-year-old man had been recovered.

There has been no formal identification, and Thames Valley Police have confirmed that the death is being treated as “unexplained, but not suspicious.” The body was discovered and “recovered a short time later” by Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service.

“Officers were called to the River Thames near Henley yesterday (7/4) at around 11.20am, to reports of a body in the water,” a police spokesperson said in a statement. The Berkshire Fire & Rescue Service and the South Central Ambulance Service responded immediately to the report, and an extensive search was launched.”

“Tragically, following this search, the body of a man, aged 91, was located in the water by the fire service and recovered a short time later,” they continued. The man’s death is being investigated as unexplained but not suspicious, and a file for the coroner will be prepared.

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

The M5 northbound in Gloucestershire is closed between J11 and J10 near Cheltenham due to a serious collision

The A46 in Gloucestershire is closed following life-changing collision

A man has been detained by armed Police called to the Golden Lion in Bexleyheath

A murder investigation has been launched in Dorchester after a man in his 60s sustained fatal injuries: Three people have been arrested

Police called to Tesco Express in Croydon after man steals cash and causes damage

An investigation has been launched following an incident at a football game in Flintshire in which a supporter has been seriously injured

Person airlifted to hospital after a two-car head-on crash in Marden near Maidstone

Police are appealing for the public’s help to find missing 28-year-old woman Leah Cattermole from Colchester

Police are appealing for the public’s help to find missing 23-year-old Kaine Suttling from Basildon

Commendation for a specially-trained police officer who helped to save van driver’s life

Exmouth RNLI on second double rescue of the weekend

Driver arrested in Fulham: Police officers escape serious injury after Police vehicle is rammed

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More