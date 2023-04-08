A man’s body was discovered in the River Thames near Henley on Friday (April 7) after an “extensive search.”

Thames Valley Police were called to the river yesterday morning around 11.20am after reports of a body in the water, and it was confirmed today (Saturday, April 8) that the body of a 91-year-old man had been recovered.

There has been no formal identification, and Thames Valley Police have confirmed that the death is being treated as “unexplained, but not suspicious.” The body was discovered and “recovered a short time later” by Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service.

“Officers were called to the River Thames near Henley yesterday (7/4) at around 11.20am, to reports of a body in the water,” a police spokesperson said in a statement. The Berkshire Fire & Rescue Service and the South Central Ambulance Service responded immediately to the report, and an extensive search was launched.”

“Tragically, following this search, the body of a man, aged 91, was located in the water by the fire service and recovered a short time later,” they continued. The man’s death is being investigated as unexplained but not suspicious, and a file for the coroner will be prepared.