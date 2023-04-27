A man’s family has paid tribute to him after he died in a terrible road traffic collision on Great Horton Road in #Bradford on Monday, April 24.

Harris Abu Bakar, 22, died after his Volkswagen Golf collided with a stationary car while travelling with another vehicle on Great Horton Road at 1.30 a.m. on Monday.

Five guys, aged 24, 26, 29, 30, and 31, were arrested on suspicion of causing death through reckless driving.

The 29-year-old was freed without charge, while the four other males were bailed pending further investigation.

The following tribute was released by the family:

“Harris was a kind and caring individual.” He constantly greeted everyone with a cheerful smile. Everyone is asked to pray for him. Throughout this tough period, the community has been extremely helpful. Everyone adored him. Harris Abu Bakar, rest in peace.”