Jyothis Manalayil, 28, of Bolton, was killed in a car accident on Garstang Road (A586) on Friday, June 10.

He was driving a Kia Ceed when it collided with a Range Rover, and he died as a result of his injuries.

“Jyothis Manalayil (Jyo) was a promising young junior doctor who tragically lost his life in a car accident in Garstang Road, Larbreck on Friday 10th June 2022,” his family said in a statement.

He was on his way from Lancaster Royal Infirmary Hospital after his night shift to the Royal Victoria Hospital Blackpool to teach medical students.

Jyothis was a devoted son to his parents and an angel to his younger brother.

He was an unusually kind and exceptionally bright individual who dedicated his life to helping others. When he graduated in 2017, he continued to demonstrate enormous potential as a doctor, excelling in both his academic and clinical careers. He passed his primary Fellowship of the Royal College of Anaesthetists (FRCA) exams on the first try, just as he was starting his career as a trainee in anaesthesia, demonstrating his commitment to keeping his skills up to date in order to best treat patients. During our hectic hospital shifts, he was an ideal coworker. He was extremely hardworking and made certain that his team was well taken care of during stressful times. Jyo worked on the ICU at Salford Royal for nearly two years (during the first wave of the Covid pandemic) and was a well-loved, caring, supportive member of staff; he became a valued member of the Salford ICU family. Jyo was passionate about raising mental health awareness as well as improving equality and diversity in the NHS workplace. In his career as a trainee anaesthetist, he was compassionate, dedicated, and always strived for the best. He always went above and beyond for his patients, whether it was arranging their dental appointments or simply making them a cup of tea and telling them his terrible jokes. Jyo was ambitious in his career and continued to perform well. He was particularly enthusiastic about teaching, having directed advanced life support courses, delivered delirium lectures, and assisted medical students. He genuinely cared about his coworkers and went out of his way to make you feel loved, valued, and supported. He was always willing to listen to his colleagues’ concerns and worries, and he was always willing to assist those in need.” His kind words and actions were always a source of comfort to those in need. He was also well-liked by his patients, who appreciated his calm and caring demeanour. He was completely dedicated to treating his patients with dignity and respect, without prejudice or discrimination. He was a strong advocate for his patients because he took the time to understand their needs and values. His selfless love and loyalty to his patients and coworkers helped many people get through difficult times.

“Jyo, you will be sadly missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing you.” Your presence made those around you smile, and your selflessness and kindness made those who were fortunate enough to come into contact with you love and adore you. Jyo, may you rest in peace.”